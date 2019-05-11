//Fatal Accident on Gornto Rd Involving Train

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On Friday, May 10, 2019, at approximately 10:30 pm, Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Gornto Road in regards to a collision. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult female pedestrian had come into contact with a moving train.

The female, described as an African American female in her mid twenties, was severely injured and died as a result of those injuries.

Her name is being withheld temporarily for the family to be notified.

No other details are available at this time as the case is actively being investigated.