//Fallen But Not Forgotten

By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – Men and women, veterans and civilians alike braved the summer morning heat and came together to pay tribute to those who have served and lost their lives defending the United States.

Over 1300 American flags spanned the entirety of Sunset Hill Cemetery, thanks to volunteers who spent the weekend placing a flag on each veteran grave to honor the fallen heroes.

The ceremony began with an invocation led by American Legion Chaplain Bill Maclaughlin, followed by several guest speakers. Dr. Demarcus Marshall, a proud veteran and the current County Commissioner for District 4, began by acknowledging the reason for this ceremony.

“Today, we commemorate the fallen and recognize the hostile fate facing service members serving in the United States military. We understand that the veterans here are the ones fortunate to not have undergone the circumstances to which may have led to the death of the deceased we remember here today” stated Marshall. Dr. Demarcus Marshall

He also warned against complacency, saying “Too often it seems that patriotism of some dissolves, after the program is over, after the news cycle is over,” before reminding everyone that war is still happening and impacting the lives of those right here in Valdosta.

American flags waved in the soft summer breeze at Sunset Hills

Chief of Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan also took the opportunity to thank not only those who served but the families who stood behind them and supported them.

She reminded the crowd to remember the reason why they are able to enjoy this liberty, saying:

…freedom is not free. Men and women give themselves every day to ensure our freedom. We need to thank them, and we need to thank those who do this on a daily basis, as well as the families. Thank you all for what you have done for this country…. VPD Police Chief Leslie Manahan

The last to speak was Chief Master Sergeant Richard Vaden. He began by telling the history behind Memorial Day. He, along with the previous speakers, reflected on the sacrifices made by those who serve in all branches, that without them, there would be no liberty.

After thanking the families of the deceased, he ended his speech with a call to action, saying

“On this Memorial Day, let us renew our commitment to the fallen and the families that survived them.” Chief Master Sgt. Richard Vaden

To the thousands of veterans and the soldiers on active duty, thank you for service

To the families of the 1.2 million soldiers who lost their lives fighting to protect the nation, thank you for your courage and sacrifice. The memory of your loved ones will live on forever.