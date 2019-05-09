//Exceptional ESOL Student, Teacher Recognized

Share with friends











LOWNDES – On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, State School Superintendent Richard Woods recognized the 2019 Exceptional ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) Students and Teachers from across the state in Atlanta, GA.

Applications were submitted to the Georgia Department of Education for the selection process to recognize students and teachers who demonstrate exceptional qualities within the ESOL program.

Lowndes County was very well represented as a student and teacher were chosen for the recognition.

LHS 11th grader Carmela April Bajenting-Mahler and ESOL Teacher Joy Cowart have been recognized among the best ESOL students and teachers for 2019 from across the State of Georgia.

ESOL Teacher Joy Cowart

Both attended the presentation ceremony where they were recognized for their accomplishments.