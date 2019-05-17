//Dr. Moss Sentencing Set for August

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Lowndes County physician Dr. Douglas Moss, 58, will be sentenced August 14 after being convicted Tuesday May 14 of health-care fraud.

In a Lowndes County federal courtroom a jury handed down guilty verdicts for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and six counts of healthcare fraud, according to court records.

Moss faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count.

Moss, along with physician’s assistant Shawn Tywon, were indicted by a federal grand jury in 2018.

Tywon agreed to a plea deal April 1, pleading guilty to the conspiracy count. Tywon was a witness for the government in Moss’s trial, and faces sentencing July 10, Hodges said.

Under the plea deal, Tywon faces up to a decade in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, court records show. The plea deal also requires him to pay, along with co-defendants, around $2.6 million in restitution and be banned from working with federal healthcare programs.

Moss and Tywon were accused of trying to defraud Medicare and Medicaid programs by submitting false claims for services they never provided at local nursing homes.