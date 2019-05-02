//De-stress Fest for Valdosta State Students
Local NewsMay 2, 2019

De-stress Fest for Valdosta State Students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA, Ga. – It’s a week before finals and the all nighters have begun for Valdosta State students.

But those students were able to stop for just a moment and take advantage of the De-stress Fest that is held every year, during each semester.

During the De-stress Fest, students can play and cuddle with dogs, get massages, play a variety of games and color.

The De-Stress Fest was created by school volunteers and the community of Valdosta to give students a break, only if it is a small one, to direct focus in something other than finals week.

VSU Junior, Madison Crews, expressed that the fest was extremely helpful and that she was happy being there.

Related posts