//De-stress Fest for Valdosta State Students

VALDOSTA, Ga. – It’s a week before finals and the all nighters have begun for Valdosta State students.

But those students were able to stop for just a moment and take advantage of the De-stress Fest that is held every year, during each semester.

During the De-stress Fest, students can play and cuddle with dogs, get massages, play a variety of games and color.

The De-Stress Fest was created by school volunteers and the community of Valdosta to give students a break, only if it is a small one, to direct focus in something other than finals week.

VSU Junior, Madison Crews, expressed that the fest was extremely helpful and that she was happy being there.