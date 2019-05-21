//Couple Charged in Beating Death of Toddler

Share with friends











By Tiara Battle

ALBANY, Ga. – Three year old, Janiyah Armanie Brooks, has died after being found unresponsive and severely beaten just a week ago at her Albany home.

She lived her last moments on a ventilator at an Atlanta hospital.

Janiyah was found on May 13th at around 7:30am after police were called to the home. She had been severely beaten and sexually assaulted to the point that she had injuries to her vaginal area, ribs, hands and head.

They asked the stepfather, Gregory Parker, what the problem was and he stated that Janiyah was unresponsive.

After being taken to the hospital, FPU and the Department of Family and Children Services discovered all of the assaults that were made onto the toddler.

Parker is facing charges of aggravated child molestation, rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated battery, battery, and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

The toddler’s mother, Crystal Brooks, 19, is also being charged because she knew and was present in the abuse.

Brooks is facing charges of aggravated battery, battery, cruelty to children in the 1st degree and giving a false statement.

An autopsy is to be performed on Janiyah on Monday and the investigation is ongoing.