VALDOSTA – Chief Justice Harold D. Melton of the Supreme Court of Georgia will be the keynote speaker this Friday, May 10, for a belated celebration of Law Day 2019.

The event, sponsored by the Valdosta Bar Association, will be held at the Valdosta Country Club and begins at 5:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s Law Day, which was officially last Wednesday, May 1, is “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society.”