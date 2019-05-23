//CATalyst Students Get Schooled on Clean Drinking Water

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – W.G. Nunn 4th and 5th grade CATalyst students recently attended the National Drinking Water Event hosted by the City of Valdosta Water Treatment Plant. Students learned how the City is able to provide crystal clear drinking water to the residents of Valdosta and participated in an essay and poster contest.

WGN students garnered top honors in both contests. Essay winners were Kaleb Wright-Gross (1st Place), Angel Miller (2nd Place), and ZaCoya Thomas (3rd Place). Poster winners were Hayvyn Forrest (1st Place), ZaCoya Thomas (2nd Place), and Arianna Lewis (3rd place). The theme of the contests was “Protect the Source”.

Photos: CATalyst: W.G. Nunn 5th grade students shown with City of Valdosta Mayor Pro Tem, Sandra Tooley, at the National Drinking Water Event. From left to right are 5th grade student, Angel Miller, Mayor Pro Tem, Sandra Tooley, 5th grade student, Rikyia Henderson, and 5th grade student, Za’Coya Thomas. Catalyst 2: W.G. Nunn CATalyst students with their winning National Drinking Water Essay and Poster Contest entries. Shown from left are Za’Coya Thomas, Angel Miller, Hayvyn Forrest, and Arianna Lewis.