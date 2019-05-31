//Casting Crowns Coming to Wild Adventures

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. welcomes the multi-platinum selling band Casting Crowns to the All-Star Amphitheater on Saturday, June 8.

“The artistic lyrics and uplifting music Casting Crowns performs resonates with people of all ages,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing. “We want to provide an inspirational experience that will stick with our guests, and we know that Casting Crowns will be delivering a memorable performance.”

With career record sales exceeding over 11 million copies, Casting Crowns has been the top-selling act in Christian music since 2007. This contemporary Christian band formed independently in Atlanta, Ga. in 1999 and are most widely known for songs such as: “Oh My Soul,” “East To West,” “Praise You In This Storm,” “Only Jesus” and “Who Am I.”

On their most recent album released in 2018, Only Jesus, the band continues to encourage and inspire believers with songs that help strengthen their relationship with God. Their inspirational music has resonated with audiences worldwide and earned them multiple awards including a Grammy and Dove Award.

Casting Crowns will take the stage at Wild Adventures’ All-Star Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on June 8. Reserved seats are available for purchase.

The Casting Crowns concert and every performance and event in the 2019 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or season pass.

On June 22, Wild Adventures will host country superstars Dan + Shay.

For more information, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.