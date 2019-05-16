//Canino Honored as DAISY Recipient

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Courtney Canino, a registered nurse in South Georgia Medical Center’s emergency department was named the May DAISY Award Recipient for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation developed to recognize the amazing care provided by nurses every day.

Recently, a patient’s sister requested to speak to the charge nurse during their ER visit. “I wanted to speak to the person in charge and give thanks to those who had cared for my brother and let her know how well her staff treated us during our stay,” read the nomination.

However, it was then the experience with Canino that resulted in the DAISY nomination.

“She sat down in the chair beside me just like she’d known us for years and as she talked the room lit up. She made it a point to let us know how important it was to her that the staff treated us well and would make sure they were given the credit they deserved. Courtney is a true demonstration of excellent leadership and wonderful customer service. We were pleased with all staff involved in my brother’s care, but Courtney is a nurse I will never forget!”

Upon receiving the recognition, Canino quickly shifted the praise to her team who she says truly deserve the award.

SGMC RN Canino, who was named DAISY recipient, thanked her team

Canino has been with SGMC for nearly six years.

SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.

DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending him or her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/DAISYaward.