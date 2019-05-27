//BREAKING: Missing Student’s Remains Found on Memorial Day

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

NOTE FROM EDITOR: VT previously reported that Fontaine was a VSU student but it has been confirmed he was a South Georgia State College student.

HOMERVILLE, GA – On Monday, May 27, 2019, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation.

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report regarding Cameron Fontaine. Fontaine, a South Georgia State College student, was last heard from on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

The GBI Region 3 Americus Field Office was requested by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the missing person investigation.

Fontaine’s vehicle was later found on Highway 441 by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, May 27, 2019, the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office discovered human remains in a wooded area.

The remains were less than two miles from where Fontaine’s vehicle was recovered. The preliminary investigation indicates the remains are likely those of Fontaine, however final identification, as well as cause of death, will be determined during the autopsy by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office (912) 487-5316 or the GBI Region 4 office (912) 389-4103.

​