//BREAKING: Fugitive in Custody In Cook

COOK COUNTY – At approximately 1:30 p.m., Adam Pagliaro was taken into custody without incident in the 1500 block of Old Union Road.

Pagliaro was transported to the Cook County Jail for booking.

Sheriff Hanks wishes to express his appreciation to everyone who assisted in the apprehension of Pagliaro to include the Sheriffs Offices of Turner and Lowndes County, the Georgia DNR, the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Georgia State Patrol, and the MCCD.

Sheriff Hanks would especially like to thank Probate Judge Chase Daughtrey for providing refreshments to the law enforcement officers at the scene and the residents of the Old Union Road area for their cooperation during the inconvenience of searching for Pagliaro.

By Robin Postell

COOK CO – On May 8th, 2019, at approximately 7:47pm, the Turner County Sheriffs Office advised the Cook County Sheriffs Office that they were currently engaged in a pursuit with a silver Chevrolet Corvette southbound on Interstate 75 entering Cook County. As the pursuit progressed through Cook County the vehicle exited the interstate at Exit 39 and proceeded west on Highway 37 towards Colquitt County where sight of the vehicle was lost by pursuing officers.

A search for the vehicle was conducted with negative results but the driver was identified as Adam Pagliaro, 41, of Brevard County, Florida.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. Thursday the vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned at a residence on Highway 76 in southwest Cook County.

A renewed search for Pagliaro was conducted which resulted in sightings along the Old Union Road area.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing the search in Cook County currently with the assistance of canine units and personnel from the Lowndes County Sheriffs Office, Turner County Sheriffs Office, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the aviation unit of the Georgia State Patrol.

Pagliaro is described as a white male, 5ft 8im tall, and is heavily tattooed on his arms and has visible facial tattoos. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans. Pagliaro is considered dangerous and citizens are encouraged to exercise caution and do not approach him if seen but contact 911 immediately.