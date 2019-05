Share with friends











DOUGLAS, Ga. – A body was found in a wooden area behind the Walmart off of Highway 221 in Douglas Thursday, WALB reported.

The body was found around 5:40 p.m.

Douglas Coroner Brandon Musgrove said it appeared to have been there for several days.

This is an active investigation and officials say they are working to identify the body.

The body will be taken to the crime lab for autopsy Friday.