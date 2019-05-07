//Bibles Used to Smuggle Meth into Cook Jail

Share with friends











COOK CO, Ga. – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office dismantled an elaborate operation that utilized Bibles and underwear to smuggle methamphetamine into the Cook County Jail.

Sheriff Doug Hanks reported that on April 10 the Cook County Sheriff’s Office received information that female inmates housed at the Cook County Jail were in possession of methamphetamine.

A search of the pod cells led to the discovery of methamphetamine on four Bibles found within the pods.

An investigation was initiated that led to the discovery that two female inmates had been using the phone within their cell to contact a third party outside of the facility to arrange the spraying of methamphetamine in liquid form onto the pages of Bibles.

The pickup of the Bibles after the drug was added was then arranged through an additional unrelated party who transported the Bibles to the jail.

The tainted Bibles were then unsuspectedly provided to the female inmates through normal jail procedures.

Once the process using the Bibles was discovered the inmates then changed to applying the drug to undergarments. The undergarments were intercepted by Sheriff’s Office staff when they were delivered to the facility.

The investigation led to charges against Cook County Jail inmates Heather Danielle “Dani” Edmondson, 25, and Charly Nicole Hathcock, 31, for Distribution of Methamphetamine to inmates, Possession of Methamphetamine, and using a communication facility to facilitate a drug transaction.

During the investigation the outside third party suspected of applying the drug to the Bibles was identified as Harold McKinley Gray, 49, of 256 Quillie Jones Road, Adel, Georgia.

On April 18, 2019, Deputies and Investigators served a search warrant on Gray’s residence and discovered approximately twelve (12) grams of methamphetamine and items consistent with the process of applying the drug to Bibles.

A Bible that had recently had Methamphetamine applied to it was also discovered in the residence. Gray was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Using a communication facility to facilitate a drug transaction for his part in the smuggling ring.

Gray’s roommate, identified as Alexander Lee Howard, 29, was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine after the search.

“We are still looking into this incident to determine if any of our employees may have been directly involved in or if our policies may have inadvertently allowed this contraband to enter the jail facility,” stated Sheriff Hanks.

Hanks further stated, “the fact that this contraband was introduced into the jail by the use of Bibles is both surprising and upsetting to me.”

The investigation into the introduction of contraband into the jail is continuing and more charges may be forthcoming.