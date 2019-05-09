//Awards of Tenure Presented by VSU

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Just recently, 14 members of the Valdosta State University Faculty earned awards of tenure.
To earn an award of tenure, one must hold a permanent status as part of the faculty of VSU.
It is required that they send a collection of data of their teaching, research and service accomplishments – essentially, a portfolio, which is reviewed before making its way to the president who has the final say so.
Here are the 2019 Tenure Recipients of VSU:
Dr. Kelly Gamble – Department of Accounting
Dr. Diane Wright – Department of Adult and Career Education
Dr. Anurag Dasgupta and Dr. Paul Mihail – Department of Computer Science
Dr. William Truby – Department of Curriculum, Leadership and Technology
Dr. Jonathan Krispin – Department of Management and Healthcare Administration
Dr. David Springfield – Department of Music
Jessica Lee – Odum Library
Dr. Bernard Tamas – Department of Political Science
Dr. Jeremy Bauer – Department of Psychology, Counseling, and Family Therapy
Dr. Michael Webster – School of Health Sciences
Dr. Dee Ott – School of Nursing
Dr. Anne Price and Dr. Bobbi Ticknor – Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice