//Awards of Tenure Presented by VSU

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Just recently, 14 members of the Valdosta State University Faculty earned awards of tenure.

To earn an award of tenure, one must hold a permanent status as part of the faculty of VSU.

It is required that they send a collection of data of their teaching, research and service accomplishments – essentially, a portfolio, which is reviewed before making its way to the president who has the final say so.

Here are the 2019 Tenure Recipients of VSU:

Dr. Kelly Gamble – Department of Accounting

Dr. Diane Wright – Department of Adult and Career Education

Dr. Anurag Dasgupta and Dr. Paul Mihail – Department of Computer Science

Dr. William Truby – Department of Curriculum, Leadership and Technology

Dr. Jonathan Krispin – Department of Management and Healthcare Administration

Dr. David Springfield – Department of Music

Jessica Lee – Odum Library

Dr. Bernard Tamas – Department of Political Science

Dr. Jeremy Bauer – Department of Psychology, Counseling, and Family Therapy

Dr. Michael Webster – School of Health Sciences

Dr. Dee Ott – School of Nursing

Dr. Anne Price and Dr. Bobbi Ticknor – Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice