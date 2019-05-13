//90Works Strives to End Veteran Homelessness

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – Tonight in the U.S., homeless veterans of our military will sleep on the streets. Too many veterans who have fought to protect the freedoms citizens enjoy every day cannot get the much-needed support they deserve.

That is the case even here in Valdosta.

90Works, a nonprofit organization, is working to end veteran homelessness. Founded in 1983 to serve the needs of a few counties in Florida, 90Works has grown exponentially, with six offices serving the southeast, with a 90% success rate.

The 90Works Valdosta office alone aided over 100 veterans in the past year. This translates into 220 individuals when factoring in families.

They strive to make veterans self-sufficient in 90 days. Beginning with housing, then income and transportation, 90Works guides veterans to a better life. A vet with medical or mental health issues is helped with navigating the bureaucracy of the V. A. This assures all veterans have access to the services and programs they have earned.

According to the statistics from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans make up approximately 7% of the U.S. population. However, they make up 9% of the adult homeless population and account for 18% of all suicide deaths in America, with an average of 20 veterans committing suicide every day.

The U.S. has one of the largest, most powerful militaries in the world, while our veterans are one of the most at-risk and under-served groups in the country.

90 Works operates through grants provided by the VA, though these grants have use limitations. Private donors and donations are needed to provide supplementary funding.

Enter Leadership Lowndes Group 5.

With several of their members being veterans, this project has taken on special meaning for Group 5 of Leadership Lowndes.

According to Dr. Brad Lawson, Group 5 team member, and president of Georgia Christian Academy, their community service project will have two focuses.

“The money we raise will be donated to 90Works to use in situations where grants cannot,” stated Lawson, adding, “It is our hope that through this project, we can not only financially support 90 Works, but to also spread awareness of the tremendous work they are doing in our community.”

Lawson, along with team members Tangela Rowe, Joe Dukes, George Foreman, Shannon McConico and Jody Hall, has officially joined the mission to end veteran homelessness.



You can, too.

On Saturday, May 18, Leadership Lowndes Group 5 will be hosting a Pistol and Rifle Shoot from 8 am to 1 p.m. at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range, located at Grassy Pond in Lake Park.

To register, email Group5shoot@gmail.com in order to complete the registration process. Same-day registration is available until all spots are filled. The cost to enter the Rifle Shoot is $100, the Pistol Shoot is $50, and to compete in both is $125.

Sign up for the Rifle Shoot, all proceeds go to 90Works

Those who simply wish to donate can make a check payable to 90Works.

They will also be selling T-shirts for $20, all proceeds benefiting 90Works. The winner of the Rifle Shoot will receive a custom AR-15 provided by Royals Armory. The winner of the Pistol Shoot will receive a Glock 17 Gen 5 provided by Nijem Investments.

T-shirts are for sell with all proceeds benefiting 90Works

Please consider supporting Leadership Lowndes and 90Works in their fight to end this heartbreaking epidemic.

*Leadership Lowndes Group 5 would like to thank the following sponsors: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Pepsi, Southwind Sporting Clays, Royals Armory, and Nijem Investments.