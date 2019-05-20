//90Works Fundraiser a Success

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

LOWNDES – The Leadership Lowndes Group 5 Fundraiser held on Saturday, May 18 was a huge success.

Young and old, veterans, police officers and other members of the community came out to the Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office Firing Range to show their support and help raise money for 90Works.

“90Works was originally founded in 1983 to provide services for children experiencing abuse and neglect,” stated Michael Ivey, SSVF Program Manager. “In 2011, we started our Supportive Services for Veteran Families program to not help homeless veterans get back on their feet, but to also help veterans from becoming homeless.”

90Works was a great fit for Leadership Lowndes.

“We picked 90Works because we knew we would be able to do a lot to work with the organization and bring more awareness to the community,” said Leadership Lowndes Group 5 team member Shannon McConico. “It’s a cause that is near and dear to our hearts.”

Tangela Rowe, also a member of Group 5, feels that it is the responsibility of citizens to help veterans in need whenever possible. “I don’t think they get the help they really need in return for what they have done for this country,” Rowe said. “Any time we can help veterans in the community, any time we can do something to give back, I’m all for it.”

Competitors competed in a pistol and rifle shoot for a chance to win Glock 17 Gen 5 and a Custom AR-15, provided by Nijem Investments and Royals Armory.

Congratulations to the winner of the pistol shoot, Lee Ovaeret, and to the winner of the rifle shoot, Erich Goen.

Leadership Lowndes Group 5 raised over $2,000 to be donated to 90Works. A big congratulations to the winners, and thank you to all those that came out to support Group 5 and 90Works.