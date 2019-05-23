//23D Wing Change of Command Ceremony

Share with friends











MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Col. Daniel P. Walls will assume command of the 23d Wing from Col. Jennifer M. Short during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:23 a.m.

The change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to

another.

Col. Short will depart Moody AFB to serve as the Executive Assistant to the commander, Pacific Air Force, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Col. Walls is coming from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, where he served as the commander of the 51st Operations Group for the 51st Fighter Wing.

