//2 Kilos of Meth Found During Traffic Stop

By Tiara Battle

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. – Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on an individual Sunday morning and found two kilograms of crystal meth.

Crisp County Sergeant Kenny Purvis and Corporal Kris Herrick arrested Xavier Jordan, 30, of Cairo on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Jordan is facing numerous charges – trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the crime.

Jordan reportedly exhibited suspicious behavior and impeded the flow of traffic in his white Toyota Camry. When Jordan was asked if the deputies could search his vehicle, he reportedly gave consent.

Along with the “large amount of suspected methamphetamine inside a soft-sided cooler,” a firearm was also discovered during the search.

Jordan is currently at the Crisp County Detention Center.

