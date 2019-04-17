//Youth Leadership, LARC, Partner Up

Share with friends













LOWNDES CO – Members of the Lowndes Youth Leadership League partnered with LARC this spring.

The youth collected board games and puzzles for the consumers, volunteered at both LARC locations, and raised funds through a skeet shoot to purchase a new refrigerator, stove, and microwave.

LYLL members who participated were Kenna Fussell, Cali Garcia, Sarah Ann Howell, Matt Page, Christen Powell, William Richards, Smith Shaw, Maggie Tarpley, and Ella Wilson.

LARC is a private, non-profit (501 (c) 3) agency serving individuals with disabilities. They strive to enhance the quality of life of each person they serve. Based on the individual’s choice, LARC provides support on the job, at home, or at various sites in the community.