//You’re Invited to a Kitten Shower and Foster Seminar!

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Two three-week-old sibling kitties mewled and wobbled around on the table at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter on Tuesday afternoon.

Brother and sister kitties get interviewed Tuesday by local media outlets about their upcoming Saturday Kitten Shower

They are two very exceptional kittens, you see. Spokeskitties for an upcoming Kitten Shower and Foster Seminar, hosted by the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, they have a very important message to share with their community.

Kittens are all exceptional. Of course.

Everyone knows that.

But what makes these two little kitty-cats even more special is that their lives, like so many the world over, hang in the balance.

“It’s kitten season,” said Public Information Officer Paige Dukes. “We always have lots of donations for dogs, but we need more for cats.”

Welcome to kitty season! Not that there is ever a time when randy un-spayed, un-neutered felines aren’t making new batches, but this is a particularly souped up season for romance.

And though on Tuesday the LCAS only had these two babies, Dukes pointed out is not uncommon for the shelter to receive three or four dropped-off litters.

The shelters, already packed with dogs, cannot handle the over-population problem of newborn kittens – which means without fosters and permanent homes, they are euthanized.

“Which is heart-breaking,” Dukes stated with an expression that said-it-all.



Little boy kitty wants a special love who will give him a name and a lap

Please come out to the Lowndes County Animal Shelter Saturday between 12-3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, located at 337 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd, Valdosta for the Kitten Shower and Donation Drive.

Save kitty lives.

Donation of supplies is always needed and appreciated and when you come you can enjoy refreshments and play with the kittens.

There will be a Foster Seminar and Foster Sign-Up between 2-3 p.m.

You will get to learn about kitten/puppy care, learn how to bottle feed, and of course, sign up to foster!

The Kitten Shower Registry:

Kitten Milk Replacement and Puppy Milk Replacement (Powder)

60 ml Bottles and Replacement Nipples

Babycat or Kitten Wet Food (pate’)

Purina Kitten Chow and Purina Puppy Chow

Gerber Chicken Baby Food (Just Chicken)

Blender Bottles w/Ball Inside (new or used)

Shallow Food Dishes and Double Diners

Automatic Feeders and Water Bowls

Snuggle Kitty or Puppy (Stuffed Animal with Heartbeat)

Cat-Sized Stuffed Animals

Heating Pad with Heat Settings

Microfleece Baby Blankets

Receiving Blankets

Fragrance Free Dish Soap

Baby Shampoo

Fragrance Free Baby Wipes

Soft Toothbrushes (for Grooming Kittens)

Puppy Pads

Non-Clumping Cat Litter

Food Scale

Cat Nail Trimmers

Flea Combs

Nebulizers (New or Used)

Saline Solution

Nutrical (found on Amazon)

Probiotics (Benebac or Proviable, on Amazon)

Miralax

Metamucil Tablets

Unflavored Pedialyte

Hi-Vite Drops (Amazon)

Cat Toys

Bergan Cat-Scratcher and Replacement Scratchers

Disinfectant Wipes

Those working to save the lives of these animals need your help. Let’s all lend a hand.