//XPOGO Stunt Team Visits W.G. Nunn Elementary

VALDOSTA – As a reward for high participation in the school-wide Great American fundraiser, some W.G. Nunn students attended a demonstration put on by the XPOGO Stunt Team.



The group travels around the world putting on demonstrations and making films and appearances on television. Students watched the athletes perform a variety of extreme stunts and even had the opportunity to try jumping on pogo sticks. The group’s message was clear,

“If you are passionate about something, you have to work to make it happen. Follow your passion!”