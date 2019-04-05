//X-STREAM Women Featured in Local School Event

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) eighth grade students recently celebrated the accomplishments of women in the fields of science, technology, religion, engineering, art and math. The X-STREAM Women’s Gala featured both local women working in STEAM fields as well as internationally recognized women through displays, interactive activities and performances. The event concluded with the eighth-grade students reciting poems about what it means to them to be a woman.



PHOTOS:

SJCS XSTREAM 1: SJCS eighth graders, hosts of the X-STREAM Women’s Gala, pose with their teachers.

Back Row Standing (from left to right): Lauren Griner, middle school science teacher; Ashley Schoener, middle school math teacher; Kippy Tift, media specialist; Christine Cabral, Art teacher; Deanna Barham, middle school language arts; Pam Rickman, middle school social studies and religion teacher; Julie Savoie, music and Band director

Seated (from left to right): Phoebe Kumpel, Alina Lasseter, Heather Parr, Cat Moore, Natalie Savoie, Catherine Morris, and Emily Dinkins

SJCS XSTREAM eighth grade student Emily Dinkins researched modern day Google computer engineer Jen Fitzpatrick. Emily demonstrated to PreK4 student Reagan Wolford the coding experiment she created.

