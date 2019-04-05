//X-STREAM Women Featured in Local School Event

VALDOSTA – Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) eighth grade students recently celebrated the accomplishments of women in the fields of science, technology, religion, engineering, art and math. The X-STREAM Women’s Gala featured both local women working in STEAM fields as well as internationally recognized women through displays, interactive activities and performances. The event concluded with the eighth-grade students reciting poems about what it means to them to be a woman.
PHOTOS:
SJCS XSTREAM 1: SJCS eighth graders, hosts of the X-STREAM Women’s Gala, pose with their teachers.
Back Row Standing (from left to right): Lauren Griner, middle school science teacher; Ashley Schoener, middle school math teacher; Kippy Tift, media specialist; Christine Cabral, Art teacher; Deanna Barham, middle school language arts; Pam Rickman, middle school social studies and religion teacher; Julie Savoie, music and Band director
Seated (from left to right): Phoebe Kumpel, Alina Lasseter, Heather Parr, Cat Moore, Natalie Savoie, Catherine Morris, and Emily Dinkins
