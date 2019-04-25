//Wreck Near Exit 29 Bridge Demo Blocks Traffic

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Since the Georgia Dept. of Transportation has been working to replace the old overpass, many warnings have been issued.

The Georgia State Patrol said a wreck involving two cars and two semi trucks has blocked all southbound lanes on I-75 near Exit 29 where the bridge demolition has been underway since Wednesday night.

GDOT had anticipated finishing up around 6 a.m. this morning.

One person had to be extracted from his semi truck, WALB reported.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the wreck was expected to be cleared by 5:00 a.m.



No fatalities have been reported and there is an investigation underway.

