//Wiregrass Named National Model of Excellence

Honored as an Outstanding SkillsUSA Program

VALDOSTA, GA— The SkillsUSA chapter at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was recently named among the top 24 SkillsUSA chapters nationally as a “Model of Excellence” recipient for the second year in a row. This national program recognizes the exceptional integration and application of personal, workplace and technical skills in SkillsUSA chapter activities. This is one of the highest awards bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education.

The 24 Models of Excellence chapters will participate in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, KY., June 24-28. Activities include finalist interviews, an awards dinner at the Kentucky Derby Museum, and recognition at an awards ceremony in front of more than 12,000 students, instructors and business leaders.

Wiregrass was chosen for this award based on the chapter’s projects throughout the year. Projects included a hurricane relief collection drive, planning and hosting an e-sports gaming competition, Tiaras and Ties project to support individuals with special needs attending the Night to Shine Prom, and the project that was chosen by SkillsUSA nationals, “What’s in your brand? Build a personal brand that will work for you”. The “What’s in your brand?” project was created to prepare students in applying for jobs and included mock speed interviews done by community hiring managers, resume reviews, and a “polish your brand” interactive session taught the students about how their physical and digital image is perceived by employers.

The Models of Excellence program promotes the intentional learning of personal, workplace and technical skills outlined in the SkillsUSA Framework for Student Development. Specific characteristics defined within each skill area help ensure tangible benchmarks for student achievement and chapter programming. Achievement is measured by the effectiveness of student efforts in implementing essential workplace skills including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities. The hands-on approach of this program actualizes the SkillsUSA mission of empowering members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.

“Wiregrass is honored to have the college’s SkillsUSA chapter named one of the 24 best chapters in the nation for the second year in a row,” added Wiregrass Tech President Dr. Tina K. Anderson. “The chapter has worked diligently this past year with many community service projects in addition to their Skills competition area. The college is excited to have 26 students who earned Gold in the state competition and who will represent our college at nationals in June.”

For more information, or to schedule an interview with a chapter member or the chapter advisor, please contact Kelley Wetherington, Wiregrass Campus Life Coordinator, at (229) 333-2100 ext. 1237 or by email kelley.wetherington@wiregrass.edu. For more information about programs Wiregrass Tech has to offer, visit www.wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting new students for Summer Semester. There are two options for Summer, classes start May 15 for regular term and May 28 for Summer Express.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a vital solution to the growing U.S. skills gap. This nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. Founded in 1965 and endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, the association serves more than 360,000 member students and instructors each year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. SkillsUSA programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Local, state and national championships, designed and judged by industry, set relevant standards for career and technical education and provide needed recognition to its students. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials. For more information, go to: www.SkillsUSA.org.