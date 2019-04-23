//Wiregrass Awarded National Marketing Awards

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was named among the top in the nation in the 2018 Collegiate Advertising Awards program. The Collegiate Advertising Awards (CAA) is an elite program recognizing higher education organizations for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising, and promotions of their schools.

The 2018 CAA program had more than 900 entries from the United States and Canada representing small community colleges to very large schools and universities.

Submissions were reviewed and by a national panel of industry experts, with a possibility of 100 total points. Participant’s entries competed against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.

Wiregrass’ Marketing and Public Relations team was a gold winner for the FY17 Annual Report. The winning report theme was Navigating, designed by Taylor Powell, Graphic Design and Social Media Specialist. With implementation of the college’s Navigate advising portal for students through the Advising and Retention Center (ARC), a “navigation theme” was ideal for the annual report. “The bright colors used in the publications along with the “navigating through college” theme turned into a creative and fun project,” shared Lydia Hubert, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. The college was also named a silver winner in the category of Website Design. In January of 2018, the college introduced a brand new website. “The college appointed a website committee that worked with closely with the Webmaster, Mary Ann Garner, for over a year,” shared Hubert, “This committee assisted with selecting a color scheme and a user-friendly website layout. The actual transfer of over 1,000 pages onto the new site was a very tedious process,” shared Hubert. The website offers students opportunities to submit an online application, request campus tours, research information on different programs, and much more.

Awards were issued for entries that received top marks from judges placing them in the top 16% of the nation for advertising excellence. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality, and overall appeal.

Representing all areas of communications, medias, marketing, advertising and promotions, the 2018 Collegiate Advertising Awards program contained some of the best advertising projects, arguably, in the world. The Collegiate Advertising Awards is pleased to recognize the outstanding creative achievements of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

All winners are posted on the Collegiate Advertising Awards website at www.collegiateadawards.com.



Judges Choice – Score of 100% (only 1 issued – top 1%)

Gold Awards – Score of 95 to 99 (top 5% in the nation)

Silver Awards – Score of 90 to 94 (top 12% in the nation)

Bronze Awards – Score of 85 to 89 (top 16% in the nation)