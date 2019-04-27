//Wild Adventures Unveils VSU Themed Ride

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Friday, April 26, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. unveiled the re-theming of an iconic ride to celebrate the park’s partnership with Valdosta State University.

VSU Blazer cheerleaders and mascot celebrate the new Blazer Blast-Off ride

Wild Adventures and VSU began their partnership in August 2018 by making Wild Adventures Season Passes available for free to all VSU resident students and offering a significant discount on season passes to all students living off-campus.

“The Blazer Pass has been an incredible success,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager, Wild Adventures. “And we are proud to offer our park to prospective students as one of the many reason they should choose Valdosta State University to continue their education.”

On Friday, Wild Adventures and VSU took the next step in their partnership by introducing the Blazer Blast Off during a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by VSU students, administration officials and representatives from Wild Adventures. The ribbon was “torched instead of cut” in keeping with “true Blazer spirit,” said Dr. Vince Miller, vice president of student affairs, VSU.

On Friday, Wild Adventures and VSU introduced Blazer Blast Off with ribbon-cutting ceremony

“There are not many communities around the country that have an iconic theme park such as Wild Adventures in it,” said Miller. “And I don’t know if there is any university in the country that has its own, university-branded theme park ride. This is an exciting partnership for Valdosta State University, our community and Wild Adventures.”

“I don’t know if there is any university in the country that has its own university-branded them park ride,” said Dr. Vince Miller, VSU VP of Student Affairs

The Blazer Blast Off was previously known as The Firecracker and was featured prominently in the 2009 film Zombieland.

The Blazer Blast Off was previously known as The Firecracker and was featured in the 2009 film Zombieland

The Blazer Blast Off is open and available to all guests visiting Wild Adventures.

On August 17, Wild Adventures will host a 90’s themed VSU Day which will include the Legends of Hip Hop and R&B concert, featuring performances by Coolio, All-4-One, Color Me Badd and Young MC.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.