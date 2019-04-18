//Wild Adventures Ranked 5th Most Affordable Park

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – A new comparison study conducted by online travel site HomeToGo ranks Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. as the fifth most affordable theme park in the country.

The study is part of HomeToGo’s annual “Theme Park Price Index,” and determines “The Top 50 Most Affordable Theme Parks in America.” Wild Adventures took the tenth spot in 2018 and moved up five spaces this year.

“We’ve always known we offer an incredible product at a great value,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. “This study shows that Wild Adventures is the best entertainment value in the South, and Valdosta is one of the best family destinations in the country.”

The study compares ticket prices, parking fees, average meal costs, and the price of nearby overnight accommodations. Wild Adventures ranks fifth on the list thanks to discounted advance ticket pricing, competitively-priced meal options and affordable hotel packages.

“The study doesn’t show the low price of our season pass, our free Pre-K Kid’s Season Pass or the fact that guests who purchase a daily ticket get to enjoy the ‘Next Day Free,’” said Deese. “If you add those numbers into the mix, then we are talking about a value that is hard to beat anywhere.”

A ticket to Wild Adventures also includes admission to Splash Island Waterpark and general admission to concerts. The 2019 All-Star Concert Series features performances from Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, Boyz II Men, Foreigner and more.

Discovery Outpost and Dinosaur Explore, new additions to the park this year, are also included with admission.

Discovery Outpost, a 3-acre adventure area, features six family-friendly rides and up-close encounters with American alligators. Guests can feed gators at Alligator Alley, hold young gators at the Baby Gator Nursery and cross into the alligators’ world on the Gator Bridge, a 21-foot netted rope bridge suspended over the alligators’ habitat.

Dinosaur Explore offers the chance to travel back in time to learn about prehistoric giants, featuring more than 20 “larger-than-life” dinosaurs that move and roar just like they did when roaming the earth millions of years ago.

For more information about Wild Adventures Theme Park, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.