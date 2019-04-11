//Week of Events Planned for Valdosta/CDBG

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will participate in the 2019 observance of National Community Development Week, April 20-27, with a variety of events that highlight the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program that provides grants to states, cities, and counties to devise neighborhood approaches to improve the physical, economic and social conditions in communities. Although the CDBG program across the nation has been cut significantly in the past several years, Valdosta’s program remains a valuable resource to its citizens and works to improve the overall condition of our city neighborhoods.

The following is a list of events coordinated by the Neighborhood Development Division to observe National Community Development Week locally:

Saturday, April 20: Affordable Housing Summit, Proclamation and Call to Action

The celebration in Valdosta will kick off with Mayor John Gayle issuing a proclamation supporting the CDBG program. The proclamation will be presented to the Neighborhood Development staff at 10:00 a.m. at the Mildred M. Hunter Community Center. Staff will also use this opportunity to call our community to action on making sure our state and federal legislators know how important this funding is to our community. Citizens will be asked to give our federal and state legislators a call or send them an email to voice our appreciation for the Community Development Block Grant Program and our assistance from HUD in the City of Valdosta. The free Affordable Housing Summit event will provide affordable housing information and resources from local agencies and organizations, along with service information from several City of Valdosta departments. Also, the Housing Summit will give citizens an opportunity to “Meet Their Representatives” during the Town Hall portion of the program.

Bulk Trash Amnesty Day

The City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division will host a City-Wide Bulk Trash Amnesty Day, on Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event, which is being provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, gives the City another opportunity to combat areas of slum and blight in our community with a bulk trash drop off and community hot spot. In the past two years, the City has collected and removed over 125 tons of bulk trash in this activity to assist in cleaning up our neighborhoods.

The Drop off Location will be at the Valdosta Public Works Department, inside the fenced yard at 1015 Myrtle Street. This location will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Residents who bring their trash for disposal must bring a current copy of their City of Valdosta Residential Utilities Statement and a photo ID as proof of Valdosta residency (NO COMMERCIAL/BUSINESS DUMPING). Valdosta residents with cars, trucks and standard-sized trailers will be allowed only one trip, where city employees and volunteers will be available to help residents unload.

NOTE: Hazardous materials and yard waste will NOT be accepted at the event. Tires are accepted, but must be off the rim. Unwanted electronics will also not be accepted at the event.

Monday, April 22: CDBG – Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting

The Community Development Block Grant Citizen Advisory Committee (CDBG CAC) will host its quarterly meeting on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the City Hall Annex – Multi Purpose Room. CDBG CAC invites and encourages citizens to attend committee meetings whenever possible because good government depends on the interest and involvement of its citizens. Committee meetings are held on a quarterly basis. All meetings are held in the City Hall Annex, and are open to the general public.

Tuesday, April 23: Ribbon Cutting on CDBG Reconstructed Old Statenville Road Home

The city is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. for a newly-reconstructed home at 500 Old Statenville Road, located in the city’s Designated Revitalization Area. The reconstructed home was built utilizing CDBG funding.

Wednesday, April 24: SEEDS for Success, “One Day to Start”

Hosted in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, this one-day small business start-up session is part of the Valdosta-Lowndes Business University. It is designed specifically for anyone interested in turning their business idea into a reality. The workshop will be held in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for pre-registered individuals. Pre-registration is available online at www.valdostachamber.com/events.

Dedication of Neighborhood Information Booth

On Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m., City Leaders will hold a ribbon cutting for a Neighborhood Action Association Information Center in the Devonwood Community. This information center is the first of its kind that is being installed by the City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division. Establishing these in neighborhoods will give one focal point where information can be shared about community activities. It will be the responsibility of the Neighborhood Action Association to maintain the Information Center. For More Information, Contact Teresa Turner, City of Valdosta Community Sustainability Coordinator at 229-259-3554

Saturday, April 27: Wills Clinic at Coleman Talley

Georgia Heirs Property Law Center will be holding an Heirs Property Prevention and Wills Clinic on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Volunteer attorneys will be preparing simple wills at no cost to participants. In order to participate in the Clinic, you must be a full-time City of Valdosta resident, meet certain income qualifications, and complete an estate planning packet by Friday, April 5, 2019. Registration materials and estate planning questionnaires are available at the Valdosta City Hall Annex in the Neighborhood Development Office or by contacting Teresa Moore at tmoore@gaheirsproperty.org.

‘Love Where You Live’ Hot Spot Clean Up

Volunteers and city employees host a “Love Where You Live” Community Hot Spot cleanup in District 1. City staff and volunteers will be working from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Residents and volunteers will be working in the community to assist the neighborhood with this cleanup, by offering some of the additional resources the City has to emphasize the importance of keeping our neighborhoods clean and free of bulk trash.

For more information about National Community Development Week, contact the Neighborhood Development Division at 229-671-3617.