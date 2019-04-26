Local NewsApril 26, 2019 W.G. Nunn Names Teacher of the Year Share with friends VALDOSTA – W.G. Nunn Elementary School has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year. Kindergarten teacher Karen Hudson has earned the distinction, due to her dedication to providing a quality education to her students daily. TAGS: Karen Hudson teacher of the yearkindergarten teacher of year Karen HudsonWg Nunn teacher of the year Related posts Valdosta School Lunchrooms to be…BREAKING: Tift High on Lockdown…Azalea City Women’s Club Honors…Bringing Gold Back to BerrienLHS Designated Military Flagship SchoolAccused Murderer Given $500k BondD.A.’s Office Gets 10 Years…Third Wreck in 24 Hours…Atlanta Boy Scouts Leaders Accused…10 Children Shot Thursday in…