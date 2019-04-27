//VSU Model UN Team Wins National Awards

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Model United Nations team won the Distinguished Delegation Award and five Outstanding Position Paper Awards at the 2019 National Model United Nations Conference in New York City, setting a record for the most awards VSU has won at the conference.



Twelve VSU students, in joint delegation with two students from Palacky University in the Czech Republic, represented the Dominican Republic as delegates at the National Model United Nations Conference.



More than 5,000 university students from around the world come to New York City each spring to discuss current global issues. The experiential learning program provides students with a better understanding of the inner workings of the United Nations and a forum to hone skills in diplomacy, negotiation, critical thinking, compromise, public speaking, writing, and research.



VSU helped Palacky University establish a Model United Nations program more than a decade ago. VSU’s Department of Political Science continues to engage in faculty and student exchanges with Palacky University and offers a study abroad trip to the university in Olomouc, Czech Republic.