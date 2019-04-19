//VSU Announces Delayed Opening Due to Weather

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University announces a delayed opening on Friday, April 19, due to the threat of inclement weather, including severe thunderstorms with the potential for flash flooding, large hail, and damaging winds.

Faculty, staff, and students should be prepared to resume normal classes and business operations at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Residence halls will remain open and staffed as usual.

Palms Dining will open on schedule at 7 a.m. on Friday. The Student Union will reopen at 10 a.m.

All activities and events scheduled before 10 a.m. on Friday have been canceled.

Classes, activities, events, and business operations scheduled tonight are not affected by this decision.

Faculty and staff who are unable to report to work or class due to weather-related issues and/or K-12 school closures should discuss their concerns with their supervisor. Students experiencing the same issues should discuss their concerns with their instructors.

Supervisors will notify any essential personnel required to report to work during the closure period.

VSU Public Safety continues to closely monitor the situation, alongside the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency and other area first responders. Weather-related updates will be posted at www.valdosta.edu/news, on Facebook (VStateNews) and Twitter (@VStateNews); shared with area news media; and sent directly to students, faculty, and staff through the Campus Alert System via text message, voice call, and email.



The safety and security of our Blazer Nation family is always our primary concern. Students, faculty, staff, and parents with questions or concerns during this closure should call VSU Public Safety at (229) 333-7816.



VSU is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service-certified StormReady Campus. This means that VSU has the communication and safety tools necessary to help save lives during hazardous weather conditions. Nationally, only 5.6 percent of four-year degree-granting institutions of higher education hold this designation.