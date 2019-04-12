//VPD: Watch Out for Social Security Scam

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Recently, a new “scam” has been circulating with the intent of identity theft, the Valdosta Poluce Department reports.

This current scam involves a subject calling or emailing a victim and impersonating an employee/agent with the Social Security Administration. Once the caller convinces the victim that they are with the government, they begin to obtain the victim’s personal information including address, date of birth, credit card information…etc.

Some victims have reported that they were told they owe money and will be arrested if they do not provide financial information over the phone or email.



DO NOT fall for this and provide information.

Several thousand victims have been reported nationwide already.



According to The Social Security Administration:

For more information: https://oig.ssa.gov/scams-involving-impersonation-ssa-employee

“Identity theft affects many of our community members each year, be vigilant with your personal information. Always verify who you are communicating with and for what purpose,” said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry. “Social Security will not send you an email asking you to give us your personal information, such as your Social Security number, date of birth, or other private information. If someone saying they are from Social Security does email or calls you requesting information, don’t respond to the message. Instead, contact your local Social Security office or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to see whether we really need any information from you.”

