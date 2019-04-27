//VMS Safety Resource Officer Johnson Honored

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools honored School Safety Resource Officer Danny Johnson through its annual Continuous Acts of Kindness Through Teamwork and Service (CATS) Awards.

Valdosta Middle School SRO Johnson was nominated by principal Beth DeLoach who said, “When considering the longevity of his service, the precision in his work, and the essence of his character, selecting him for the CATS Employee of the Year award just makes sense.

When asked what the award meant to Johnson, he said, “As I look to the future, I will see this honor as a reminder of not what I have doe for the Valdosta City School family but what the Valdosta City School family has done for me.”

