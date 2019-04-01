//VMS Celebrates Black History with Special Guest

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School students and staff came together to celebrate black history. The celebration was led by teachers and students who read original poems, sang, and danced.

Jay Rome, a graduate of the University of Georgia who went on to play tight end for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was the keynote speaker.

Mr. Rome attended Valdosta Middle School, played football for the Wildcats, and graduated with honors from Valdosta High School. He spoke to students of dreaming big and setting long and short term goals on the path to success.