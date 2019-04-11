//VHS Math Cats Excel

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta High Schools’ Math Cats recently traveled to Waycross to compete against other schools in the SGSC Math Competition.

The students took individual, multiple choice tests and competed as two teams in a cipher round.

Students who participated are Jaida Brown, Noah Carroll, Darryl Bailey, Albert Kang, Jackson Page, Marvens Cherelus, Beth-Anne Thornton, Owen Anderson.

VHS had three out of eight members place, 4th, 3rd, and 1st. One of the two 4-person teams won first place overall, which also earned the coach a plaque. Way to go VHS Math Cats!