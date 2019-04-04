//VFD Chief Broome Gets Recertified
April 3, 2019

VALDOSTA- Yesterday, Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie D. Broome was recertified as a Certified Georgia Fire Chief through the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

Congratulations!

Valdosta is a better place with leaders like Broome at the helm.

