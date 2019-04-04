Local NewsApril 3, 2019 VFD Chief Broome Gets Recertified Share with friends VALDOSTA- Yesterday, Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie D. Broome was recertified as a Certified Georgia Fire Chief through the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs. Congratulations! Valdosta is a better place with leaders like Broome at the helm. TAGS: VFD Fire Chief Freddie Broome Related posts You’re Invited to a Kitten…Sheriff Deputy’s In-Car Cam Catches…GSP Post 31 Report for…Pinevale Elementary 3rd Nine Weeks…Sallas Mahone Elementary School Honor…Valdosta Celebrates Georgia Cities Week…VECA Honor RollVHS Honor RollPinevale Inducts First Class of…Valdosta Middle School Honor Roll