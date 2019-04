Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On March 14, VECA students were able to participate in their 1st Annual Pi Day Olympics.

There were several ways to get involved including a Math Challenge, Pi Olympics (where they had to memorize digits of Pi), Pi Day Murals, and they raised money to “Pi” a teacher in the face.

This was a fun and interactive way to bring awareness and apply the content from our geometry units in our middle and high school classes.