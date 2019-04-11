//VBOE Hosting Blood Drive Today
Local NewsApril 11, 2019

VBOE Hosting Blood Drive Today

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools and the Board of Education will host a blood drive on Thursday, April 11 from 9:00 until 5:00.

The truck will be parked in the lot between the board of education office and Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Related posts