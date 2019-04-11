Local NewsApril 11, 2019 VBOE Hosting Blood Drive Today Share with friends VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools and the Board of Education will host a blood drive on Thursday, April 11 from 9:00 until 5:00. The truck will be parked in the lot between the board of education office and Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Related posts Rep. Scott Troubled Over Hurricane…Week of Events Planned for…Teen Death by Speed, SnapchatGA: Among Lowest Underage Drinking…VECA Celebrates “Pi” (3.14) With…MAFB and HLC Team Up…AUDITION AT RASCALS: Kix Country…VHS Math Cats ExcelXPOGO Stunt Team Visits W.G.…Sallas Mahone Studies Colonial Era