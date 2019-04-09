//Valdosta’s Good Friday Sanitation Schedule

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be closed Friday, April 19, in observance of Good Friday.

The sanitation division will collect residential garbage only Friday, April 19. Sanitation customers who normally have their sanitation collected on Fridays should place their recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. Monday, April 22, for both Friday and Monday pickups.

The Public Works Department appreciates residential cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes — more than 7,000 customers — Monday. Since special pickups use additional vehicles and manpower, residents are urged to minimize any calls for special pickup requests for the adjusted Good Friday schedule.

Call (229) 259-3590 for more information or visit http://www.valdostacity.com/residential-sanitation-services​.