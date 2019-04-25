//Valdosta’s First Neighborhood Info Center

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The City of Valdosta has installed its first neighborhood information center.

The information center is for everything happening in the neighborhood, from community meetings to clean up days and events.

The Devonwood Community is setting an example as the first participants in the neighborhood revitalization program and will hold its first meeting May 13. The information center is part of that new initiative, WCTV reported.

Communities are encouraged to form ‘Neighborhood Action Associations,’ revamping the neighborhood watch programs with an emphasis on action.

Some Devonwood residents said the area has seen a lot of changes over the years, and with this program, they’re hoping to take it back.

Members of the community are hoping the center sparks more community involvement and more people taking pride in their neighborhood.

The information center will eventually have a trash can and landscaping. Local associations will be free to decorate it and make it their own.

City officials are hoping the program extends to every neighborhood in Valdosta. The goal is for the groups to meet with city staff on a quarterly basis, but staff said that will ultimately be up to the associations.