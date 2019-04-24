//Valdosta’s Click ‘N Fix App to Help Residents

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — A presentation was held this week for the City of Valdosta’s Click ‘N Fix app.

Click ‘N Fix offers a unique way for citizens to allowing residents to report any number of issues, ranging from trash to holes.

Valdosta City’s public information officer Ashlyn Becton said the app is a way to address problems throughout the city, improve neighborhoods and be a platform where residents can work directly with officials to better their community.

“This streamlines the process of getting these issues fixed and be a little bit quicker than calling,” Becton said.

Download the app on your phone by searching for “Valdosta Click ‘N Fix.”

Click ‘N Fix is also available for free on the city’s website.

The ability for the public to report issues they see encounter around the city helps everyone and allows residents to have an interactive relationship with officials.

When you access the app, you can add a location of where the problem is along with a description and even a photo, which Becton pointed out is important for authorities to identify to problem with precision.

Once the report is submitted the corresponding department will address is and send the appropriate assistance to correct it.

This innovative approach to citywide problems works on an everyday basis and in emergency situations – such as storms – which has become an increasingly serious issue.