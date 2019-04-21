//Valdosta State Prison Inmate 7th to Die in Year

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — A Valdosta State Prison inmate died in the hospital Sunday, April April 14, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Simon Warren had attempted suicide April 6 and prison medical staff attempted to save him, but he expired eight days later, the statement said.

In the last year, six other inmates at Valdosta State Prison have died, according to a report from VDT, including:

• Kealy Williams, 37, died March 30 from injuries caused by a fight with another inmate, according to a corrections department statement.

• In August, Joshua Roman died of injuries sustained in a fight, according to the corrections department.

• In July, Herman Galeno, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell.

• In June, David Cordova was found unresponsive in his cell.

• In April 2018, Joseph Pagen’s death following a fight was investigated as a homicide, the corrections department said.

• In March 2018, Benjamin Snyder died following an inmate fight; the corrections department investigated his death as a homicide.

Local historian George Boston Rhynes has been keeping track of all Valdosta inmate deaths for years and his research can be found here.