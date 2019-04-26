//Valdosta School Lunchrooms to be Renovated

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — At the Valdosta City Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, Pam Boyd presented design plans and bid costs to be approved so renovations to school lunchrooms can begin when summer break starts.



W.G. Nunn Elementary’s renovations will cost $118,502, and VECA lunch room will cost $78,963. Norvell Fixture & Equipment, out of Grovetown, won the bid because it was the lowest.

The board approved the projects to begin this summer by Norwell. Both projects should be complete by the end of June, Boyd said.