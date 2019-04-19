//Valdosta Native Forms Dance Group for Empowerment

Share with friends













VALDOSTA- Valdosta Native, April Denson has a heart for people and through her dancing, it is no different.

VTown SoulSteppers is her vision that has quickly come to life and continues to grow.

In 2015, Denson worked as a Health and Wellness Independent Distributor and through that, her passion and love for dancing came to life. “Due to my work schedule changing, I had to stop teaching my Monday nightclasses.

April Denson formed her dance group to empower othees

After multiple requests to teach again, we started back up in late 2017. In 2018, we started teaching line dance classes every Thursday,” said Denson.

Denson strives to encourage, motivate and empower people through dance and emphasizes the importance of those attending her class, to just have fun.

“It’s all about getting yourself moving and starting your healthy lifestyle. For those who like to dance, it’s a great form of cardio. Some have learned confidence and self-assurance. So many women say, “I can’t dance!” Or “I have 2 left feet,” but after coming to the class, they realize that’s it’s more about having fun while working out. That sort of takes the pressure off of them and they get really good.”

For Denson her vision for VTown Soul Steppers is to eventually have its own dance studio where a variation of dancing techniques and classes will be offered.

Denson further visualizes VTown Steppers traveling to difference places and performing at different events. For Denson, the possibility for VTown Steppers growth and visibility are endless. What began as just a fun workout, has grown into a family with dancers of various ages, abilities and gifts for Denson.

To participate with VTown Steppers, classes are held every Thursday night at 6:30pm at The Academy of Excellence, 1618 N. Lee Street in Valdosta. Or the group’s website at www.vtownsoulsteppers.com has more information.

Denson says that the group is always open to teach dance steps at special events such as birthday parties, family reunions just to name a few.

When asked if there are any restrictions for individuals who may be interested in joining the group Denson stated, “There aren’t any restrictions, except to come with an open mind and heart and be ready to have fun!!”