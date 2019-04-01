//UPDATE: New Malice Murder Charges for Greene

Share with friends













NASHVILLE, GA (March 28, 2019) – On Thursday, March 28, 2019, the GBI obtained additional arrest warrants for Keyante Greene.

Greene was charged with two counts of malice murder for the deaths of Wayne Hackle, Jr. and Bobbie Lynn Moore in Atkinson County, Georgia.

In Berrien County Greene was charged with one count of malice murder for the death of Mercedes Hackle. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon has also confirmed the identities of the remains as W. Hackle, Jr., his younger sister, Mercedes Hackle, and his girlfriend Bobbie Lynn Moore.

Greene currently has two murder warrants in Atkinson and one in Berrien.

Last Friday Greene went through bond hearing and was denied bond in Berrien County where he remains in the county jail.

The investigation is ongoing and Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk assures the public that more information is forthcoming.





