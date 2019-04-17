//Traffic Moving to New Exit 29 Overpass Lanes

Share with friends













HAHIRA – State Route 122 traffic at Exit 29/Hahira in Lowndes County is scheduled to shift today to a portion of the new Interstate 75 overpass.



Traffic is scheduled to move Wednesday, April 17, to two lanes of the new bridge, providing for one westbound and one eastbound lane. Traffic is expected to be on the new alignment before lunch.



The remainder of the new overpass will be built where the existing (or “old”) bridge stands. Demolition dates and any traffic interruptions that will occur will be announced in advance.



Reconstruction of the interchanges at Exit 22 near Valdosta and Exit 29 is a $49.5 million Georgia Department of Transportation project. The overpasses were built in 1960 and can’t efficiently handle current and projected traffic. Construction started in 2017 and is scheduled to be complete next year. The contractor is Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. of Albany is the bridge subcontractor.