VALDOSTA – Severe weather is expected in Georgia today.

According to WALB, storms have a 15 percent chance of producing damaging winds, which is the primary threat. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible before the storm.

Confirmed tornado:

Colquitt County

A tornado watch is in effect for the following counties until 5 p.m:

Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner