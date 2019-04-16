//Todd and Missy, Where Are You?

Share with friends













By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – Do you know Todd and Missy?

Their “love lock” is prominently displayed on the Valdosta Main Street Love Lock Wall – a permanent community art installation project. All are welcomed to place a lock to commemorate an event, represent their family, pets, a relationship, and simply celebrate love.

Students from Lindsi Jones’ art class took field trip to Love Locks Wall downtown Valdosta

Which is what the now mythical Todd and Missy did.

“If anyone knows Todd and Missy please let them know there there are 20 8th graders that are seriously interested and invested in their relationship,” Lindsi Jones said.

Jones is a new art teacher from both Brooks Middle School and Delta Innovative School.

“Part of my job is to take them on field trips so our first was for me to to take them on an art walk through downtown Valdosta, which was easy for me because I basically grew up there and know everyone,” Jones explained. “When I discovered the love locks project I knew the kids would enjoy doing it and it that would add a fun activity and experience to our field trip. The cost of the supplies for all of my students was fairly low. I provided them with the locks and paint. This project had many deep meanings for them and they learned a lot of things. One of them is about trust and respect of art and other artists. All of our locks have matching keys so all of my students can unlock and move each others locks but they have to respect and trust each other not to tamper or remove anyone’s locks.”

The art students became fascinated with Todd and Missy’s lock

Jones’ class spent about a week writing and drawing plans and painting their locks. They created thoughtful designs and had to consider factors, including the tiny size of the lock surface, where exactly they would place the lock, how well the colors they chose would stand out, and whether when they come back in ten years to find their lock will they be able to find theirs.

“A few days before I introduced the project I went downtown and took tons of photos with my phone of the project the area, many of the locks, the project as a whole, and the Todd and Missy lock really stands out when you look at the entire project,” Jones said. “We looked at the photos of their lock and studied it and discussed it everything from the size, to the paint choices, the design, the message, the color choices, etc. It’s art class and we are very creative during that time space, and we sometimes get silly and have fun and so most of the time when the subject of the Todd and Missy lock would get brought up one or more students would start the usual ‘what do you think Todd and Missy are doing right now’ conversations and speculating on why they are and what they are up to, how old they are, what kind of house they live in, are they married, where they work, how many kids do they have. This couple, Todd and Missy, are like a part of the class now and its just a silly funny inside joke our class has had during this project.”

The students prepared for their art trip well in advance

When they got to actually see the project and put the locks on it was like “OMG!! LOOK!! It’s Todd and Missy!!”

“We all want to know if you are still together,” Lindsi Jones said.

Do you know Todd and Missy? Are you Todd? Missy? Are you still together?

There are some very special people who really want to know and say hi.

Art students had such a great time visiting the Love Lock Wall and adding their own



Brooks Middle School art students painted their own locks to ad

One of the many Love Locks on the permanent art installation downtown



Student places lock on wall



