//Thomasville Police Looking for This Man

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – The Thomasville Police Department has issued a public request for information on the whereabouts of Christopher Samuel.

Samuel, 6’2″ and 160 pounds, is wanted for a shooting incident that occurred on Magnolia Street/Fern Street on April 25 in Thomasville.

TPD said Samuel has an extensive criminal history and has warrants for Terroristic Threats and Acts, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime.

If you have any information, TPD are asking you to call 229-225-4151 or dial 911. If you come in contact with Samuel, TPD advises not to approach him, and call one of the numbers listed above.